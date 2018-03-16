Ontario PC Leadership candidate Patrick Brown leaves the Ontario PC Party Head Offices in Toronto on February 20, 2018. Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives say former leader Patrick Brown will not be eligible to run in the riding he was nominated in for the province’s spring election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown will not be eligible to run in the riding he was nominated in for the province’s June 7 election, the party’s provincial nominations committee said late Thursday.

The committee said in a statement that it reached a “unanimous decision” that Brown will not be able to run in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

The announcement comes as Brown, who stepped down as leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies, will not be running in the spring election after “much thought.”

“I remain committed to the Conservative movement and to the well-being of my local community,” Brown said in a tweet Thursday night.

“I am confident that Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte will have a PC party candidate that will hit the ground running and work hard on behalf of our constituents. Thank you to the people of Barrie and Simcoe County for your unwavering support over the last 17 years.”

Brown’s resignation plunged the Conservatives into turmoil, forcing the party into a chaotic leadership race and infighting.

Last month, he briefly tried to reclaim his old job hours after being kicked out of the Tory caucus. He then bowed out of the leadership race about a week later, saying his bid was taking a toll on family and friends.

Related: Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim former job

After a turbulent party convention on March 10, the Conservatives selected former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford as Brown’s successor.

Ford said in a statement Thursday night that he was “pleased” by the provincial nominations committee’s decision to bar Brown from running in the central Ontario riding.

“As leader, I am fully focused on the June election and taking the fight to (Premier) Kathleen Wynne,” Ford said. “Together we will ensure that we are in the best position possible to defeat the Wynne Liberals and form a majority government.”

Related: Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Party president Jag Badwal said the committee also agreed to reopen nominations in three ridings: Brampton North, Mississauga Centre and Newmarket-Aurora.

The committee also set aside the nomination in the riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas “as a result of the flawed process,” Badwal said in a statement.

The Ontario Conservatives has been dogged by controversial nomination battles in ridings across the province, including allegations of vote-stuffing in races near Hamilton and Ottawa.

In the riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, police are investigating the PC nomination.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Construction underway on cannabis production facility in Red Deer County
Next story
B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

Just Posted

Fentanyl information session gives parents a new perspective

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools partnered with RCMP and Turning Point

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Multi-sport event approved for August-long weekend

Multi-Sport at the Lake will include a triathlon to be held on Aug. 4

Veterans’ Voices of Canada wants to fly additional Canadian flags in Sylvan Lake

VVoC requested a set of 128 flags hang in Centennial Park, as well as along Hwy. 11

Comedy sensation Jeff Dunham heads to Red Deer March 25th

Red Deer included on the ‘Passively Aggressive’ international tour this spring

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

Most Read