As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith’s government is dragging its feet in order to manipulate the outcome. Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks at a news conference in Calgary, on June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith’s government is dragging its feet in order to manipulate the outcome. Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks at a news conference in Calgary, on June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Opposition says Alberta dragging feet on CPP pension reform to manipulate outcome

Alberta is entering the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan and the Opposition NDP is accusing the United Conservative government of dragging its feet in order to sway the outcome.

NDP house leader Christina Gray says the UCP has failed to release a long-promised analysis of the proposal because it’s busy doctoring the report to make the case for Alberta going it alone on pensions.

Gray says opinion polls suggest ditching CPP would be deeply unpopular and studies say it could be catastrophic.

But she says Premier Danielle Smith continues to pursue it just to thumb her nose at the federal government.

The UCP government under former premier Jason Kenney began studying the issue in June 2020, and a third-party report was to be released in the spring of 2021 but has met with delays ever since.

Smith directed Finance Minister Nate Horner in a letter last week to release the report and consult with Albertans on whether a referendum should be held on leaving the CPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. cargo flow should be back to normal in days after port strike, says researcher
Next story
Poilievre’s office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message

Just Posted

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Town of Sylvan Lake receives grant encouraging economic growth

Blaise Grodecki, Jaxon Sola and Jonpaul Sola will be representing their community as they take part in the Lacrosse team competing in the Alberta Summer Games. From the left: Blaise Grodecki, Jonpaul Sola and Jaxon Sola. (Photo provided by Johnpaul Sola)
Two players and a coach from Sylvan Lake are heading to the Alberta Summer Games

Scott McDermott
Scott McDermott column: Shortcuts don’t work