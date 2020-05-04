Optometrists able to reopen for general eye exams as of May 4

Eye care clinics are able to reopen as Alberta loosens COVID-19 requirements for relaunch

As of May 4 optometrists in Alberta are able to reopen as part of the province’s phased relaunch strategy.

The Province announced on April 30 that many different health care operators, including dental and eye care professionals, can “resume services as long as they follow approved guidelines set by their professional colleges.”

According to Alberta Association of Optometrists (AAO), “clinic staff will ask important screening questions and will advise you of the safety requirements and procedures in the clinic” upon booking an appointment.

Each clinic in the province will be responsible for implementing safety protocols, Dr. Troy Brady, president of AAO said in a press release.

“Working within safety protocols, our doctors will now be able to provide comprehensive eye exams to Albertans as of May 4, along with urgent care,” Dr. Brady said.

Optometrists will be able to provide patients with regular comprehensive eye exams, medically necessary appointments for patients with diabetes, glaucoma, other eye disease as well as urgent care.

Currently clinics are limiting the number of patients permitted inside, as per the guidelines from AAO.

Patients will be permitted inside a clinic one at a time, according to AAO, and those accompanying patients to their appointment will be asked to wait outside “unless needed for the appointment.”

“Protective shields have been installed on equipment in exam rooms, and all patient-related equipment is sanitized between patients,” AAO says.

Patients and anyone entering a clinic is asked to sanitize their hands upon arrival.

Patients are also asked to call their clinic to make an appointment, rather that going to the clinic and asking for an appointment.

AAO is also asking all patients to maintain physical distancing protocols for two meters, and to ask for assistance when trying on eye glass frames or with product needs.

Prior to the April 30 announcement, all eye care clinics were closed for regular eye exams, and were only open for emergency services.

“Optometry was declared an essential service by the Alberta government during the crisis, and many optometrists stepped forward to provide Albertans with the urgent eye care they needed,” said Dr. Brady.

Doctors EyeCare in Sylvan Lake closed its office on March 27, as mandated by the Province.

Contact the Sylvan Lake office at 403-887-2020 for more information and to book an appointment.