Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole speaks after his win at the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he wants to work constructively with the Liberal minority government to bring effective leadership to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But O’Toole says his party will be ready if the Trudeau government tries to force a fall election.

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23.

The speech will lay out the government’s post-pandemic plan and will be followed by a confidence vote.

O’Toole spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a call both sides said was cordial and touched on the rigours of a campaign as well as the prorogation of Parliament.

The new Conservative leader says he told Trudeau he wants the government to address western alienation in its throne speech.

O’Toole spent his first day on the job on Monday meeting with senior members of the party, including former leader Andrew Scheer, as he strives to refresh the Opposition Leader’s Office and the party’s front benches.

A key strategy for the O’Toole campaign had been to focus on the fact he had a seat in the House of Commons and was ready to start work on defeating the Liberal government.

READ MORE: O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash
Next story
Sylvan Lake Town Council denies downtown cannabis shop application

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council denies downtown cannabis shop application

The cannabis shop wanted to open in Varsity Mall, but was in violation of the 150m setback

Alberta has 258 new COVID-19 cases

Red Deer continues to have eight active cases

Burman University campus open as classes move online

Residency is available to student who feel they work better on campus than at home

Province working to permanently fix frost heaves on highway between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

The Province says work differs from last year’s, and involves full excavation of the 1km stretch

STARS dispatched to Sylvan Lake for toddler suffering burns

The female patient was transported to Edmonton in critical, non-life threatening condition, Aug. 21

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

MP Calkins congratulates new party leader

Erin O’Toole declared new Conservative Leader early Monday morning

Lacombe Safe September protesters chalked the walk outside MLA Orr’s office

The protest was organized to show support to educators and voice concerns about school re-entry

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

Most Read