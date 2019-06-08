Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced the arrival of over $600,000 worth of marine environmental response equipemnt to the Victoria Coast Guard base. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

The federal government marked World Oceans Day on Saturday by announcing $13 million in new funding for Canada’s coastal ecosystems.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the money would support an additional 24 projects under Ottawa’s Coastal Restoration Fund to help restore habitats along Canada’s shorelines.

It’s the third instalment distributed to the fund, which has previously supported 40 projects across the country.

READ ALSO: Ucluelet fears orca protection could shut down fisheries

According to the ministry, the projects include recovering wild salmon habitats affected by climate change and mitigating the impacts of infrastructure development on coastal ecosystems.

Wilkinson also announced a $5 million investment in nine new data collection projects in the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., in order to assess the impacts of shipping traffic and climate change on the coast.

Both are part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan launched in 2016.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winnipeg hospital investigating after wrong remains were given to family

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake new home for Junior B hockey team

The Heritage Junior B Hockey League approved the Blackfalds Wranglers’ relocation request on June 2

Sylvan Lake Skate Park working to build community

A free barbecue event June 6 focused on proper park etiquette for all types of riders and spectators

Sylvan Lake fire ban lifted

The fire ban for the Town of Sylvan Lake was lifted Friday morning

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers strut against gender based violence

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes sashayed from HJ Cody High School to Bethany and back

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Kenney: Energy ‘war room’ must tolerate risks, act quickly

The office aims to respond to critics of the oil and gas industry

Homeowner in Brazeau County discovers trespassers in her home

Thorsby RCMP investigate home invasion

Fire and ice: Evacuation orders lifted as cooler weather hits Alberta

As the weather helps firefighters in the north, it’s causing bad driving conditions in the south

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read