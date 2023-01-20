A lobster boat grounded on the rocks at the wharf in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I. on Sunday September 25, 2022. The federal government is providing up to $40 million over two years to shellfish farmers in Atlantic Canada to help them recover from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona

  • Jan. 20, 2023 10:03 a.m.
  • News

The federal government is providing up to $40 million over two years to shellfish farmers in Atlantic Canada to help them recover from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, says the money will assist with storm damage repairs, equipment replacement, product loss, and will also fund longer-term projects to help the industry adapt to future episodes of extreme weather.

She says the storm had a “particularly devastating effect” on shellfish farmers, noting they are major employers that generate revenue in rural communities throughout the region.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has called post-tropical storm Fiona the most expensive extreme weather event ever recorded in the Atlantic region, causing $800 million in insured damage.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last October that the federal government has set aside a $300-million recovery fund to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the storm.

During the Sept. 24 hurricane, homes were swept out to sea, while bridges, businesses, airports and other infrastructure were severely damaged.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Next story
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Gary Rhodes presents firefighter Joey Manson with a certificate of appreciation for his role in capturing a fleeing suspect in 2014. (Photo from Facebook)
Sylvan Lake mourns dedicated firefighter

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo
Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake