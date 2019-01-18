Ottawa General Hospital (Wikimedia Commons)

Ottawa Hospital employee charged with voyeurism

It’s alleged a 26-year-old man was seen taking photos or video of a woman in a change room

Police have charged an employee at the Ottawa Hospital’s general campus with voyeurism in connection with an alleged incident earlier this week.

It’s alleged the employee, a 26-year-old man, was seen taking photos or video of a woman in a change room.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 12.

The arrest comes shortly after another of the hospital’s employees was charged with sexual assault.

Earlier this month, police arrested an orderly following a complaint from a woman who alleged he assaulted her after she underwent surgery in December.

The suspect in that case, a 46-year-old man, is due in court Feb. 11.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lawsuits ramp up pressure on U.S. family that owns opioid company

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Curling clubs hosts Men’s Bonspiel

The second annual event was held Jan. 11-13.

Snowfall adds some delay to morning commute

The QE2 and area road conditions in central Alberta were partly snow covered

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

High court ruling allows long-term expats to vote in byelections across Canada

Supreme Court decision enfranchised an estimated one million or more Canadian expats to be able to vote

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Unruly passenger forces B.C.-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

Pro-immigration rally planned for Red Deer on Saturday

Rally taking place outside Red Deer City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inflation rises as higher airfares, veggie prices offset cheaper gas

Statistics Canada says inflation accelerated to two per cent in December

Bower Place expansion plans underway

Red Deerians can expect Sunterra Market and Marshall’s

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

Most Read