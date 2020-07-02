Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

TORONTO — Nine inmates of a provincial jail in Ottawa have gone to court to argue they are being subjected to egregious conditions due to COVID-19 that violate their constitutional rights and international law.

The application filed in Superior Court, accuses authorities at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre of putting dangerously lax health measures in place and imposing oppressive restrictions as part of the fight against the pandemic.

“This is an egregious diminution of liberties being imposed in an already restrictive environment,” their hand-written application states. “These impositions are tyrannical and dehumanizing.”

Upholding human rights should remain paramount even during a pandemic, the inmates say. They also point out the majority of the inmates are awaiting trial and are presumed innocent.

The applicants want the court to declare their rights have been breached and to order the government to take remedial action.

Among other things, the applicants say they have been deprived of outside visitors, a crucial way to maintain contact with loved ones and community supports, since March 10. International law, they say, requires regular visits.

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25, and that since then, correctional officers have worn face coverings irregularly, risking the inmates’ health. Nor has the prison provided masks, sanitizer or soap to prisoners, the complaint alleges.

They also say they’ve been cut off from religious services, dental care and various treatment programs.

“Although the applicant understands how volatile the situation has been, COVID-19 is not a justifiable excuse for the restrictions imposed during the pandemic,” the document states.

The court action alleges that correctional staff only set up a quarantine on April 25. Until then, new inmates were simply placed with the others.

Michael Wiwczaruk, one of the nine inmates, said it’s impossible to understand the impact of the anti-COVID measures without experiencing them first-hand.

“The psychological stress caused by the increased risk to contract COVID-19 while in pre-trial detention cannot be overstated,” the application states.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. However, the ministry has previously argued that it has taken steps to protect inmates in part by allowing some to leave jails.

Other inmates, along with civil rights groups, have previously filed suit against the federal government alleging “grossly inadequate” measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in penitentiaries. Federally, about 360 inmates have tested positive and two have died.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission has previously urged correctional authorities to release low-risk inmates and to ensure both the health and human rights of prisoners are a priority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Presumptive COVID-19 case in Nunavut may be territory’s first infection
Next story
Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Just Posted

Red Deer remains at two active COVID-19 cases

Alberta confirms 94 new cases over past two days

Some Central Albertans calling for mask wearing to become mandatory

A family physician from Didsbury supports the Masks4Canada movement

Sylvan Lake pastor retiring after 43 years of service

Pastor Bill Spangler has been at Sylvan Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church for six years

Nominations for 2020 Sylvan Lake Business Awards up over last year

This year’s awards also have two new categories: Business Resiliency and Business Philanthropy

In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Drive-in style concert held at Westerner Park

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

UK to end quarantine for travellers from ‘low-risk’ countries

UK to end quarantine for travellers from ‘low-risk’ countries

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions as regional “bubble” opens

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions as regional “bubble” opens

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Tories ask procurement watchdog to review contracts between Ottawa, WE Charity

Tories ask procurement watchdog to review contracts between Ottawa, WE Charity

Presumptive COVID-19 case in Nunavut may be territory’s first infection

Presumptive COVID-19 case in Nunavut may be territory’s first infection

Most Read