Transport Canada officials look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

Ottawa police hope later today to release the identities of three people killed in Friday’s deadly bus crash in the city.

Twenty three people were also injured in the crash which saw a double-decker bus slam into a bus station in the city’s west end at the start of the evening rush hour.

Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa Police says several of the people hurt had limbs amputated.

REALTED: People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

The Ottawa Hospital received 14 patients from the crash and officials said Sunday in a tweet that their critically injured survivors have improved and are now in serious condition.

The police investigation is now focusing on speaking with eyewitnesses and combing through the wreckage of the bus looking for clues about what caused the accident.

Police are still looking to speak with witnesses who were at the Westboro transit station during or before the crash.

Police are still looking to speak with witnesses who were at the Westboro transit station during or before the crash.

The Canadian Press

