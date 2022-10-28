Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during Question Period, Friday, October 28, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government is restricting the involvement of state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sector.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa restricting foreign state-owned investments in critical minerals

The federal government is restricting the involvement of foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sector.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson say critical minerals are key to the country’s prosperity and security.

They say that is why Ottawa is rolling out new rules that will make it more difficult for companies owned or operated by foreign governments to buy or invest in the industry.

The new rules come amid a global rush to secure critical minerals, many of which are vital for electronics such as semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicle motors.

The rules also coincide with growing tensions with China, which has purchased or invested in Canadian mines and other natural resources.

The federal government is developing what it calls a critical minerals strategy, which will seek to position the country as a leader in supplying the resources to industries and countries around the world.

Previous story
‘It was historic’: Motion to call residential schools genocide backed unanimously

Just Posted

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. However, the shelves will be empty again by the end of the week and need restocking. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Food bank struggling with increasing costs and demand

Sylvan Lake actor, dancer and singer Gracie Mack, pictured getting ready for her performance in the musical Chicago. (Photo submitted)
Gracie Mack shines on the Stratford stage

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner recently launched Chase The Good, an initiative to give back to the community. (File photo)
Lakers finding happiness

Sylvan Laker Talon Brigley was drafted to the Red Deer Rebels last year. (Photo by Red Deer Advocate Staff)
Brigley celebrates second year with Rebels