Britain's King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP

Ottawa will host celebrations to mark coronation of King Charles

Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6.

The federal Heritage Department says an hour-long program is being prepared to mark the occasion featuring music, art and poetry.

Those include the Algonquin Eagle River Singers and a speech by Algonquin spiritual adviser Albert Dumont.

Canada Post is set to reveal its first stamp with the King’s image at the event.

There will also be free activities at Rideau Hall through the weekend and it’s expected that lieutenant-governors will host events across the country.

Canadian Heritage says it is spending $257,000 to create learning materials commemorating King Charles’s ties to Canada, focused on the environment and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

