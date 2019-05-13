Pam and Taylor Armstrong pose for a photo with their children, left to right, Emery, Adileigh, newborns Maverick and Blakely, Brynlee and Parker in this handout photo. After three sets of fraternal twins in nine years Pam and Taylor Armstrong are closing in on reality TV territory but a fourth set isn’t in the cards for the couple from Red Deer, Alta.Loni Bourne Photography / THE CANADIAN PRESS

‘Our grand finale:’ Alberta couple celebrates third set of fraternal twins

Pam and Taylor Armstrong are happy, but won’t be trying for a fourth set

After three sets of fraternal twins, Pam and Taylor Armstrong are closing in on reality-TV territory but trying for a fourth set isn’t in the cards for the couple from central Alberta.

“We are done. I said this is our grand finale. We’ll call it quits here,” laughed Pam Armstrong from the couple’s new five-bedroom home in Red Deer on Monday.

The couple welcomed their first son Parker and daughter Emery nine years ago, girls Brynlee and Adileigh five years ago and the newest additions boy Maverick and girl Blakely three weeks ago.

It was a special Mother’s Day for Pam Armstrong who said her four older children are thrilled.

“They all made me special cards and told me all the things they loved about me, which was great. Then we spent some time with my family — my grandma and grandpa, my mum and dad, and some of my siblings,” she said.

“I didn’t have to cook or do dishes or laundry, which was lovely. We avoided all of those things for one day anyway.”

There had only been twins once in her family before when her grandmother gave birth to a set.

“I say it runs in our family now.”

Armstrong believes her work as a labour and delivery nurse before having children of her own helped her cope. And after two sets of twins, news about a third wasn’t a total shock.

“We were very aware that this could happen but you don’t think that it actually would happen a third time,” said Armstrong, who turned 34 two days before the latest births.

“It was kind of, OK, this is our reality. We’re going to do this again. I have had much opportunity to perfect my ways in parenting and mothering two babies.”

Her husband took a month’s paternity leave from his teaching job in nearby Blackfalds, Alta. He said it’s definitely easier to cope the third time around.

“I don’t know if I’d call us a well-oiled machine, but we know what we need to achieve. We don’t always achieve it in that well-oiled way. We run a few minutes late,” he said.

“We’ll keep doing just the same old thing. Just keep on trucking. We’ve got a few more critters in the bunch now.”

Tyler Armstrong said he realizes that the pressure will be on to produce something more than just a card from the kids when the next Mother’s Day rolls around.

“I might need to produce something of merit for a few years here yet. That’s for sure.”

— By Bill Graveland in Calgary. Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Just Posted

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Kenney won Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax

Sylvan Lake Buccaneers host War on the Shore

The second annual tournament saw four levels of lacrosse play over the weekend

Plaque sponsorships diminishing for Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance

Al Cameron says he needs more support from the community to keep the ceremony alive

Teen vaping on the rise according to ASBA Zone 4 trustees

Central Alberta trustees encourage government to address significant number of youth who are vaping

Sylvan Lake skater receives Cherniawski STARSkate Award

“It’s something I never wanna quit,” says Karlee MacMillan, 2019 STARSkate Championships gold medalist

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Calgary police investigating suspicious death of man in his late 40s

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday

Win a house: Alberta homeowners trying to sell properties with essay contest

Owners of two properties are among many in the province affected by a slumping real-estate market

Central Alberta man charged in January pickup-school bus crash, robbery

Jason Ionson of Red Deer, Alta., is charged with robbery with a weapon, dangerous driving and more

Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line decision

Alberta’s opposition to a carbon tax won’t influence Liberal cabinet’s decision, Prime Minister told reporters

Most Read