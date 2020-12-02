Over 40 mailboxes broken into at Sylvan Lake apartment building

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating the incident and searching for the identity of the suspect

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for the identity of the suspect who stole from over 40 resident mail boxes. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake RCMP)

Over 40 mailboxes in an apartment building were broken into recently and items within were stolen.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say they are investigating the incident which occurred early on Nov. 29 along with Canada Post.

A man reportedly entered the apartment building on Hinshaw Drive around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 and “pried open 40 resident mailboxes, removing mail from within the mailboxes.”

The suspect then departed the building and left the area in a vehicle.

A security camera did capture the incident, but only capture a small portion of the person’s face.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

Community members are reminded to follow these tips in an effort to keep your mail safe:

– Check your mail every day

– If you plan to be away, have a trusted neighbour or family member check you mail

– Plan to be home when packages are supposed to be delivered or arrange an alternate pick-up location

– Don’t mail cash

If you have information about these mailbox thefts, or believe that you know the identity of the male in the photo, please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333.