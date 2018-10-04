Oyen RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing male

Police concerned about his well-being

Oyen RCMP seeks the public’s assistance in locating Carter James Schlaht, 32, who was last seen on Oct. 1, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at a residence in Bindloss.

Carter is described as a six-foot-three caucasian, weighing about 178 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Carter was last seen wearing a dark blue/black hoodie, blue jeans, black ball cap and light brown work boots.

Carter may be driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Alberta licence plate YJR 695.

Oyen RCMP would like to talk with Carter as they are concerned for his safety and well-being.

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505 or your local police.

 

