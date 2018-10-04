Oyen RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing male

Oyen RCMP seeks the public’s assistance in locating Carter James Schlaht, 32, who was last seen on Oct. 1, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at a residence in Bindloss.

Carter is described as a six-foot-three caucasian, weighing about 178 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Carter was last seen wearing a dark blue/black hoodie, blue jeans, black ball cap and light brown work boots.

Carter may be driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Alberta licence plate YJR 695.

Oyen RCMP would like to talk with Carter as they are concerned for his safety and well-being.

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505 or your local police.