Pace of housing slows in July but still beats economists’ expectations

CMHC’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate fell by 9.6 per cent in July to 222,013

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of construction of new homes slowed in July, although the six-month trend continued to be positive.

CMHC’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate fell by 9.6 per cent in July to 222,013, compared with 245,455 in June.

READ MORE: Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

However, the decline was smaller than expected and CMHC’s six-month trend rose to 208,970 units from 205,765 units in June.

Economists had estimated a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 203,500, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CMHC says housing starts in urban areas fell by 10.4 per cent in July to 209,122 — led by a 12 per cent decline in multiple-unit dwellings to 162,722 units. Single detached urban starts fell 4.6 per cent to 46,400 units..

Housing starts in rural areas were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,891 units.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Experts to advise Ottawa as it consults First Nations that want stake in TMX
Next story
Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Laker Fire Department lends a hand for Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day was Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen

Sylvan Lake Library transforms into bat box workshop

A bat box build and info session was held Aug. 7 raised awareness to bat conservation and importance

Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Young Tees-area eventer earns top-placed Canadian title

Mikayla Hoffman, 15, placed 12th place out of 48 riders

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP investigating break and enter to school

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Most Read