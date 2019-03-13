Pair arrested in rural central Alberta armed robberies

Two Red Deer men facing a slew of charges after weekend crime spree

A pair of Red Deer men have been arrested in conjunction with three very recent rural armed robberies.

Garnet Benn, 55, and 37 year-old Ryan Wraight were both arrested March 11 around 10 p.m. by Red Deer city RCMP after officers were able to contain a vehicle suspected in the armed robbery of the Big Tussel Bar in Alix less than an hour earlier.

The passenger was arrested immediately, while the driver attempted to make his getaway, but was captured following a short foot chase.

Along with the Alix incident, the pair are accused in the armed robbery of a Fas Gas in Pine Lake on the afternoon of March 10 and with the March 9 late afternoon armed robbery of the Whistle Stop Gas station in Mirror.

Benn and Wraight are both facing three counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of uttering threats and one count of possession of stolen property.

Benn is also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Been, who has been remanded in custody, was scheduled to appear in March 13 in Innisfail Provincial Court as well as March 14 in Stettler Provincial Court regarding the three incidents.

Meanwhile, Wraight was remanded and is set to appear on his charges March 25 in Innisfail and March 28 in Stettler.

“The Bashaw, Innisfail, Red Deer city RCMP detachments as well as the Red Deer and Innisfail General Investigation Sections all worked together to bring these incidents to a quick and successful conclusion,” stated Bashaw RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Bruce Holliday in a release.

“I am very proud of our members who work together to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with further information about any of the three incidents is still encouraged to contact either the Bashaw (780-372-3793) or Innisfail (403-227-3342) RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


jordie.dwyer@ponokanews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters

Just Posted

UCP leader Jason Kenney promises to repeal Bill 6 if elected

Kenney visits ranch near Rimbey

Sylvan Lake swimmer earns ASDC Athlete of the Month honour

Isaac Bahler, 14, is a competitive swimmer with the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

The Lakers lost 4-3 at the NexSource Centre on March 9

PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The Tigers move into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds starting March 14

Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Pair arrested in rural central Alberta armed robberies

Two Red Deer men facing a slew of charges after weekend crime spree

Two Ponoka men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two suspects in two separate stolen vehicles

Blackfalds RCMP snowmobile accident on Gull Lake

No injuries after protruding pipe launches driver over 30 ft.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Alberta First Nation votes to accept $150M settlement over mismanaged cattle

Ottawa accepted the claim in 2011, negotiations began in 2013 and an agreement was reached last year

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read