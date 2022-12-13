Pair convicted in killing of elderly Wetaskiwin man

A pair who abducted and killed an elderly Wetaskiwin man, ditching his body on a road near Maskwacis in 2020, have now been convicted in his death.

Kardon Ryan Demetroff and Celeste Morningstar Saddleback were found guilty on Nov. 25, 2022. Demetroff was convicted of first/second-degree murder and Saddleback of the lesser and included offence of manslaughter using a firearm.

They were set to appear on Dec. 13, 2022, at Wetaskiwin Court of King’s Bench to speak to the court, and to likely set a date for sentencing.

Demetroff and Saddleback had a three-week jury trial that concluded on Nov. 25.

Originally charged with first/second degree murder, kidnapping and robbery with a firearm, that indictment was withdrawn prior to the trial and a new indictment, one charge each of first/second-degree murder, was proceeded on.

The victim, Larry Parker, 74, was found unresponsive on Highway 2A on Herman-Minde Road on April 12, 2020. An autopsy determined it was a homicide.

Dylon Saddleback

Dylon Samuel Saddleback of Ponoka, 21, was found guilty on Dec. 6, 2022, of the second degree murder of Joshua Blain Dennehy in Maskwacis on July 28, 2020.

Saddleback had a five-day judge-alone trial that concluded on Oct. 5, 2022. His sentencing is set for May 3, 2023, at Wetaskiwin Court of King’s Bench.

RCMP responded to a home in Montana Cree Nation shortly before 11 p.m. on July 28, 2020. Dennehy was found outside of a home, severely injured.

Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS but Dennehy, 23, was declared deceased at the scene.

Rain

Shayden Trey Rain, 21, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jeremy Soosay.

Soosay was shot and killed in Samson Cree Nation on Sept. 1. 2022.

Rain was scheduled to enter an election and plea at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Dec. 13, 2022.

Lightning

Kieran Keith Lightning, who was charged with the second degree murder of Jordie Buffalo-Crier, has pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference has been set for Dec. 21, 2022, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Buffalo-Crier, 22, was a resident of Samson Cree Nation. He was found deceased in a ditch in Maskwacis on Sept. 9, 2022.

Cattlemans

A preliminary hearing has been set for Cole Gerald Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Joseph Cattleman, 22, both of Maskwacis, who are charged with the second degree murder of Skylar Currie, 20, of Maskwacis, as well as aggravated assault.

The preliminary hearing, which is to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, has been scheduled for Dec. 4 to 6, 2023.

Chaz is also charged with being unlawfully at large from parole.

Currie passed away from injuries sustained after he was attacked in Montana First Nation on July 24, 2022.

While the two suspects fled, they allegedly assaulted a bystander, a 56-year-old resident of Maskwacis.

Cook, Maslin

Two suspects charged with the second degree murder of a Ponoka resident are scheduled to enter their elections and pleas on Jan. 12, 2023 at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Adam James Cook, 27, and Morgan Maslin, 20, both from Wetaskiwin, are charged in the death of Antwon Bull.

Bull, 19, sustained life-threatening injuries during an altercation in Wetaskiwin on July 8, 2022. He died in hospital later that evening.

The court date to enter their pleas was previously scheduled for Nov. 29, 2022, but was set over.

Joseph, Howse

Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and Stanley Victor Howse, 49, stand accused of the first degree murder of Brian Michael Dupe of Wetaskiwin.

Dupe, 63, had been missing for over a week before his remains were located in a rural area west of Alder Flats on Oct. 22, 2022.

The court date to enter their elections and pleas was set over and is now scheduled for Dec. 15, 2022, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Marshall

Rimbey resident Shane Allen Marshall, 37, charged with second degree murder, is scheduled to enter his plea at Breton Provincial Court on Dec. 14.

Breton RCMP were conducting a welfare check on a male at a rural property in Brazeau County on Oct. 17, 2022, when they located a deceased male.

RCMP received a request for the welfare check, and upon arrival officers spoke to and arrested a male on outstanding warrants.

After conducting a search of the property, RCMP located the victim, 67-year-old Robert Charles Marshall, a resident of Brazeau County.

An autopsy was completed on Oct. 19, which determined the death was a homicide.

Court