Pair from Red Deer charged after RCMP seize drugs, guns

Two from Red Deer have been charged by RCMP for drug- and weapon-related offences. (Contributed photo)

Blackfalds RCMP seized drugs and guns after executing two search warrants earlier this week.

In March 2023, police began an investigation into drug trafficking in the Blackfalds and Red Deer areas.

This past Tuesday, Blackfalds RCMP assisted by the Sylvan Lake and Red Deer detachments, as well as the police dog unit, executed two search warrants in the Glendale area of Red Deer.

The search resulted in the seizure of 28.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and two guns, one of which was loaded.

A 31-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both of Red Deer, have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, selling unpackaged tobacco, and multiple firearm offences.

The man was arrested and his next court appearance is set for June 1 at the Red Deer courthouse. An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman.

“This investigation saw GIS units from 3 RCMP detachments working collaboratively to bring things to their successful conclusion,” said Sgt. Brent Dueck, Blackfalds RCMP acting detachment commander.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Blackfalds RCMPcentralalbertaRedDeerRedDeerCrime