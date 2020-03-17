Pair of arrests made in fatal Wetaskiwin fire

The investigation into the now fatal Manny’s Hotel fire in Wetaskiwin on Jan. 14 has led to a pair being arrested and charged. File photo

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has identified and arrested two people in connection to the fatal Jan. 14 fire at Manny’s Hotel in Wetaskiwin.

Levi William Favel, 32, is facing one count each of first degree murder and arson with disregard for human life while Shande Desmine Potts, 30, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Favel was arrested on March 12 with Potts taken into custody the next day. Both were denied ball and remanded until court appearances slated for March 18 for Favel and March 19 for Potts.

Wetaskiwin Fire Department along with RCMP responded just before midnight on Jan. 14 to a fire at the hotel on 40 Ave. in Wetaskiwin. While the fire was put out after several hours, the investigation was hindered for several days to the severe cold and ice that coated the building.

Once the building had thawed enough for investigators to dig into the cause six days later, a body was found on Jan. 23 and the fire had been determined to be suspicious.

At that point, ‘K’ Division major crimes unit took over the investigation and were able to identify and lay charges in the death of 21-year-old Joseph Desjarlais.

