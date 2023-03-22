Palm Cove development costs and the Sylvan Lake area Structure Plan discussed by Lacombe County

Map of the Palm Cove area. (photo provided from the Lacombe County agenda)

Lacombe County has a plan to recoup some of the increased costs associated with the proposed Palm Cove development and council passed an off-site levy bylaw March 9.

Senior planner Cajun Paradis told Sylvan Lake News the reason for adopting the off-site levy bylaw for the Palm Cove area was in order to recoup costs.

“Costs of providing up-sizing of the Joint (Sewer) Line through Sunbreaker Cove and on the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission line, to provide wastewater servicing to the Palm Cove area on Sylvan Lake will be able to be regained through the off-site levy bylaw prepared by Lacombe County.”

The off-site levy bylaw will only apply to certain areas, Paradis said.

“While the levy covers the Palm Cove area it is only applicable to lands if they are subdivided, rezoned or developed in the future”

Three companies submitted a written response during the public hearing including Qualico Communities, ATCO and Telus. ATCO and Telus had no objection to the bylaw while Qualico Communities had some suggestions for clarification.

The off-site levy bylaw should exclude Environmental Reserve and Municipal Reserve/Open Space from the lands that the levy rate is applied to, project manager for Qualico Communities Jamie Kitlarchuk said.

“Based on the proposed off-site levy bylaw a developer who dedicates a higher amount of reserve land would be required to pay a proportionally higher share of the cost versus their benefit. Excluding reserve and open space areas will ensure costs are shared based on true proportional benefit.”

Council Incorporated the changes suggested by Qualico Communities and the off-site levy bylaw no. 1363/22 was carried unanimously.

Council also gave first reading to a bylaw updating the Sylvan Lake Area Structure Plan, to allow for changes due to inconsistencies in the plan.

Changes to the plan include adding a definition for a cabin and RV unit in a dwelling and amending the ‘Multi-unit Residential, Higher Density Nodes’ sections to consider a multi housing unit within a 600 metre radius of the possible and existing public access sites.

A public hearing is set for 9 a.m. April 13.

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
