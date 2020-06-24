This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized

10,000 tickets issued

TORONTO — A report out today finds officers across Canada issued more than 10,000 tickets for alleged violations of anti-pandemic emergency measures.

The research indicates fines between April 1 and June 15 totalled at least $13 million.

Quebec was the most punitive in its approach, followed by Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The study was done by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a university-based project on policing the pandemic.

It finds a key issue with the enforcement approach is that marginalized and vulnerable groups tended to bear the brunt of police and bylaw action.

The association says a public health crisis was “twisted” into a public order crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2020.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Just Posted

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

Bell Media renews ‘Transplant,’ ‘Jann’; says it’s working ‘to increase the representation of diverse voices’

New shows include “Filthy Rich” starring Kim Cattrall

Asia Today: Beijing’s outbreak appears to be waning

China reports 4,634 deaths from 83,430 cases since virus first detected

Man who set up fake Humboldt Broncos fundraiser gets 14-month jail sentence

GoFundMe reimbursed donors to fake account

Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized

10,000 tickets issued

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Most Read