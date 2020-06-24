Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

TORONTO — A report out today finds officers across Canada issued more than 10,000 tickets for alleged violations of anti-pandemic emergency measures.

The research indicates fines between April 1 and June 15 totalled at least $13 million.

Quebec was the most punitive in its approach, followed by Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The study was done by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a university-based project on policing the pandemic.

It finds a key issue with the enforcement approach is that marginalized and vulnerable groups tended to bear the brunt of police and bylaw action.

The association says a public health crisis was “twisted” into a public order crisis.

