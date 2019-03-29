FILE - This Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The university says a review of students possibly connected to a college admissions bribery scandal could lead to expulsions. The university said in a statement Monday, March 18, 2019, it has placed holds on the accounts of those students, which prevents them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File)

Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case

More than a dozen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in court.

They are expected to make initial appearances Friday in federal court in Boston.

They’re among 33 prominent parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Authorities say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children’s test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case but are not scheduled to appear in court until next week. They have not publicly addressed the allegations.

On Thursday, former Yale University women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith became the third person to plead guilty in the case.

The admissions consultant at the centre of the scheme has also pleaded guilty.

READ MORE: Students sue colleges in admissions bribery scandal

READ MORE: Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations
Next story
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake fighter wins second MMA match in Grande Prairie

Grady Behrens won his second match and Arashi-Do students finished well in Edmonton competition

Alberta UCP leader promises more beds, programs for opioid drug users

The opioid plan is part of a broader package of health reforms promised by Jason Kenney

Alberta NDP’s Notley say she’ll hire more teachers, build more schools

Notley is also promising that the NDP would spend $1.3 billion to build and upgrade another 70 schools

PHOTOS: Hockey Central Panthers claim championship title

The Panthers played St. Albert in a best of five championship final

Alberta NDP’s Notley promises $1.4B to expand network of roads for heavy loads

Notley says the current 6,500-kilometre network is recognized as one of the best in North America

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations

Economists on average had expected no growth for the month

Blackfalds RCMP respond to threat at Nova Chemicals

Police remain remain at Joffre

Former southern Alberta teacher acquitted of sexually exploiting student

Jentry Jack Salmon, who is 35, was charged in 2017 with one count each of child luring and sexual exploitation

Rally at Alberta legislature to support protecting privacy of students who join GSAs

Follows United Conservative promise to remove privacy protection for students in gay-straight alliances if elected

UK leader Theresa May makes final push on EU divorce deal

The EU has said the prime minister must secure approval for her deal by 11 p.m. U.K. time

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

Most Read