Parkland RCMP continues search for missing person in North Saskatchewan River near Devon

An RCMP cruiser. The Parkland RCMP is searching for a person who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River on July 16.(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Officers from the Devon RCMP detachment remain searching for a person missing on the North Saskatchewan River.

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 16, the RCMP was dispatched to a report of an individual struggling in the water.

With the assistance of Devon, Parkland, and Edmonton fire departments, an extensive boat and drone search was conducted, however, the individual in the water was not located.

The individual was identified as Austin Richmond Laporte, 20, of Beaumont.

Parkland RCMP took over carriage of the investigation on July 17 and is continuing the search for Laporte.

Laporte is described as Five-foot-eight-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Laporte’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), visit them online at P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips app available through the Apple or Google stores.

News