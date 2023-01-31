Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases land for protection in southern Alberta
Next story
Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

The first phase of the Highway 11 twinning project to Rocky Mountain House has been completed south of Sylvan Lake. It included roundabouts at Highway 781 (50th Street) and Range Road 15 (60th Street as seen here). (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Hwy 11 twinning first phase complete

Washrooms at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake were severely vandalized. (Facebook photo)
Washrooms in Sylvan Lake park vandalized