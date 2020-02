An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

An accident along 50th Street in Sylvan Lake will keep the road closed until around 10:30 p.m.

In a statement made on the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page it is stated an accident involving a power pole has resulted in the closure of 50th Street from 47th Avenue and 45th Avenue.

Residents are being advised to take alternate routes.

Comments on Facebook also state the power in the surrounding area is currently out. As of publishing, there has been no indication as to when it will be back on.