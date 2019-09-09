The participants in the Ment to Matter program, a mentorship program run through FCSS’s Youth Services department, gather to pose for a picture at their year-end party in May. Programs through Youth Services saw nearly 300 new participants in 2018. File Photo

Participants in Sylvan Lake FCSS programs increased in 2018

Kelly Smith, manager of FCSS, says participants increased from 2017 in nearly all programs

The programs run through Sylvan Lake’s FCSS department saw in increase in participation between 2017 and 2018.

According to Kelly Smith, manager of FCSS in Sylvan Lake, the programs at FCSS saw a nearly 30 per cent increase in 2018.

Smith said there were a total of 4,025 participants in the programs offered through FCSS last year.

That represents roughly 27 per cent of the town’s population using the programs through FCSS.

In particular, programs run through Youth Services, such as Ment to Matter, saw particularly good numbers in 2018.

“Unique participants mostly outnumbered carry over participants, with one of the exceptions being Youth Services. Its statistics represent that there was a higher number of carry over participants from 2017 thereby indicating that Youth Services and its programs were heavily attended by return children and youth in 2018. It also indicates that 297 new children/youth took part in 2018,” said Smith.

Those who took part in programs through Youth Services counted for 1,120 participants. Those who participated in these programs attended for a total of 9,128 times.

According to the numbers presented to Council at a recent meeting, programming through Lakeview Parent Link had a total of 1,572 participants and 4,564 visits.

“What this tells us is that people in the community are using our programs and finding them useful,” said Smith.

Overall core programs through FCSS saw an attendance increase of 28.7 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

During the year, staff at FCSS monitored the number of “indirect participants” who are affected by those who use the programs offered.

According to Smith, the indirect participants are those like family members, neighbours and friends who are affected by those who utilize FCSS.

“By including indirect participants, we are able to better represent the far-reaching positive effects of FCSS and Lakeview Parent Link programs,” said Smith.

An estimated 20 per cent of Sylvan Lake’s population, approximately 2,918 people, are noted to be indirect participants.

Previous story
Campaigns strengthen harassment training in the wake of #MeToo movement

Just Posted

Participants in Sylvan Lake FCSS programs increased in 2018

Kelly Smith, manager of FCSS, says participants increased from 2017 in nearly all programs

HJ Cody Lakers aim for championship after opener win

The Lakers won against the Wetaskiwin Sabres 49-8 at the home opener, Sept 5

PHOTOS: The Wizarding World of Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted a Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5

Free Library Card Day coming to Sylvan Lake

A free year of membership will be available Sept. 12 to promote Library Card Sign-Up Month

Respect Sylvan Lake, or it’s algal blooms and whitecaps for you

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Canadian officials monitor reports of vaping-linked illnesses in the U.S.

Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting

Calgary OT winner highlights Oilers/Flames prospects game in Red Deer

Red Deer Native and former Rebel suit up for Calgary

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Most Read