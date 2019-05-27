A fire burns near High Level, Alta. on May 21, 2019 in this handout photo from the Alberta Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Chris Schwarz, Government of Alberta)

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke will likely impact parts of B.C. over the next day or two.

The agency issued a special air quality statement for several regions in the province.

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer

Much of central B.C., including Prince George, and areas in the north-east of the province fall under the advisory that indicates impacts can last between 24 to 48 hours.

The agency recommends people stop or reduce physical activity if their breathing becomes difficult or they feel unwell, drink plenty of fluids and follow other “common sense” measures.

It has more information on its website on how to reduce exposure to smoke.

The BC Wildfire Service says that as of Sunday afternoon, there were 20 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares in the province.

Environment Canada says it will issue an update Monday.

The Canadian Press

