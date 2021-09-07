Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
CulinArt to showcase Sylvan Lake’s creative talents
Next story
Sylvan Lake’s Municipal Councillor candidate Jordan Sinclair

Just Posted

Jaedyn Pilon, 15, of Edmonton Alta. does the Elvis on stage at Okanagan Lake Park Saturday. Mark Brett/Western News
The Legion presenting an evening of Rock ‘n’ Roll

(Advocate file image)
Alberta has 4,903 COVID-19 cases in past four days

Dane Michael Skinner who was in Red Deer provincial court Tuesday was arrested in July 2018 following an RCMP investigation that took almost five years. (File photo)
Trial delayed for Sylvan Lake man accused of fraud worth millions

Family Picnic and Fall Fest’s Bed Races winning team Dirty Mike And The Boys, front left Dylan Bouchard, front right Dylan Marfleet, back left Michael Williams (Dirty Mike), back right Nathan Lawrence, and the bed rider Brett Mossey, racing to the finish line. Reeti Rohilla/Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest was held throughout the day on Sept. 4