Passengers and employees at Pearson airport must now wear masks ‘at all times’

Toronto’s Pearson international airport says passengers and airport employees must now wear masks or face coverings “at all times,” part of a bundle of new policies effective today to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority, which operates Canada’s largest airport, says access to terminals is restricted to passengers who are travelling that day. Friends and family members dropping off or picking up passengers are not allowed inside, unless the traveller is under 16 or requires mobility assistance.

The airport says physical distancing of two metres is a must “whenever possible.”

Pearson is also asking passengers to exit the terminal immediately after collecting their bags.

Exceptions to the mandatory face mask policy apply when eating or drinking and to passengers who are under two years old, have trouble breathing or cannot remove a covering without assistance.

Officials say enhanced cleaning procedures include more frequent wipe-downs of high-touch areas such as baggage carts, escalators and moving sidewalks, with more hand sanitizer stations and frequent disinfection of washrooms and kiosks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.

