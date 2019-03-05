Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

About 200 individuals who were intensive care patients at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) between Oct. 6th, 2018 and March 5th, 2019, are being notified they may have been exposed to scabies.

Following the positive diagnosis of a patient on the unit, Alberta Health Services (AHS) took immediate actions to isolate and treat identified cases to prevent further spread. This case is not hospital acquired, and AHS Infection Prevention and Control protocols are in place to manage these situations. The facility continues to provide safe, high quality care to all patients.

Scabies is an infestation caused by a mite which causes an itchy rash. It is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, sometimes even before a person is aware they have it. Periodic outbreaks can occur in public facilities such as daycares, schools, hospitals and long term care centres. In most cases the infestation can be effectively treated by a cream applied to the skin. This is not a result of over-capacity, aging infrastructure, or poor cleaning practices.

This case is not considered a risk to the general public. Only those individuals contacted directly by AHS are considered potentially exposed.

To protect patient privacy and confidentiality, AHS will not be providing any further detail relating to the patients impacted.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

