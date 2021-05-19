NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Parliament’s budget watchdog says the NDP plan to cut student debt would cost about $4 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Parliament’s budget watchdog says the NDP plan to cut student debt would cost about $4 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PBO report finds that NDP plan to slash student debt would cost $4 billion

Budget watchdog calculates cost tied to NDP plan announced in March

Parliament’s budget watchdog says the NDP plan to cut student debt would cost about $4 billion.

The New Democrats’ campaign-style pledge this spring promised to cancel up to $20,000 in tuition, freeze loan payments through July 2022 and scrap interest payments, among other measures.

In a report released today, parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says the proposal would amount to $3.95 billion over five years, with the reduction of as much as $20,000 per student borrower by far the priciest plank.

Giroux also calculates that the plan’s extension of the non-repayment period from six months after graduation to five years would actually cut more than $400 million in upfront government costs.

The announcement of the NDP plan in March came ahead of a possible election this year as federal parties prepare to battle it out for the hearts and ballots of young voters.

Statistics Canada found last fall that more than 60 per cent of post-secondary students were concerned about using up their savings and taking on more debt.

— The Canadian Press

Related: Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Related: Excess profits tax would reap $8 billion for government, budget watchdog says

Previous story
Poem apparently written by convicted Stettler murderer Robert Raymond Cook surfaces in Athabasca County
Next story
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

Just Posted

Crowds gathered at Sylvan Lake beaches despite the pandemic last summer. (Photo Courtesy of papercandie on Twitter)
Town of Sylvan Lake expects to see large crowds once again this summer

The Town is continuing to look into option to keep the public safe while helping the local economy

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s declining COVID-19 numbers are a positive sign for the province. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone down to 2,054 active cases

Carson McCulloch accepts the Athletic Ambassador Award. He was nominated three times for the award during the nomination period. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake youth recognized for volunteerism and leadership with annual awards

The Spark Awards were held virtually this year, on May 14

Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca
Central Alberta small businesses are impacted by covid-19 in varying ways but remain hopeful

Businesses in Bentley and Gull Lake say now it is more important than ever to shop local

(Contributed photo)
Missing girl may be in Sylvan Lake: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the area

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Robert Raymond Cook is guarded by RCMP officers after being arrested for the murder of his father. Cook was found guilty of his father’s murder and sentenced to death by hanging. He was never charged with the murder of his stepmother and five half-siblings but was believed to be guilty. Photo from Provincial Archives of Alberta.
Poem apparently written by convicted Stettler murderer Robert Raymond Cook surfaces in Athabasca County

Cook was executed in 1960 in connection with the slaying of his entire family in Stettler

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Most Read