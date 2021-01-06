A business owner renovating one of Lacombe’s historic buildings says it will be important to reinvest in the aging structures to maintain the city’s picturesque core. Black Press file photo

A business owner renovating one of Lacombe’s historic buildings says it will be important to reinvest in the aging structures to maintain the city’s picturesque core. Black Press file photo

Pedestrian-friendly streets key to downtown Lacombe’s future success: survey

53 per cent want to see walkable and accessible streets

Keeping downtown Lacombe walkable will be key to its future growth, says a city survey.

Nearly 300 people responded to an online survey created as part of a project to update the community’s Downtown Area Redevelopment Plan.

Asked what will have the greatest impact on growth, 53 per cent pointed to walkable and accessible streets as their top choice. Forty-three per cent cited maintaining a unique downtown look and vibe and 38 per cent pointed to revitalizing buildings to reflect Lacombe’s historic roots.

On a similar note, 35 per cent chose preserving and reusing heritage buildings as an important step.

Other suggestions included creating a year-round outdoor gathering space, supporting tourism opportunities, adding more inclusive housing, centralizing city services and bringing more arts downtown.

When asked what their main concerns about the downtown were respondents referred to the need to increase the number and diversity of shops while supporting existing businesses, attracting new ones to fill vacant spaces, and to seek out businesses that remain open on weekends and evenings.

An advisory committee will review the results of the survey and other input gathered from businesses and residents and come up with a series of recommendations.

The city has set aside $1.7 million over 10 years to bankroll downtown-related initiatives.

Jordan Thompson, Lacombe director of operations and planning, said in a city YouTube video it will be interesting to see how the advisory committee interprets survey results and what projects they will propose.

City engineering technologist Phillip Beven said the survey answered the what, where and why questions and the advisory committee will now look at the how and when questions.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction
Next story
Alberta reports 1,123 COVID cases

Just Posted

Alberta reported an additional 1,123 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 25 virus deaths. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta reports 1,123 COVID cases

Central zone has 1,418 active cases

Heather Sweetnam and her husband Lonny Sweetnam, a Public Works employee with the Town, pose for a photo with a cup sharing emergency numbers for those needing mental health support as part of the Town’s mental health campaign. (Photo Submitted)
Town of Sylvan Lake spotlights mental health supports in new campaign

Canada records roughly 11 suicides each day, on average

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Alberta sees 26 additional COVID-19 deaths: Red Deer active cases down

One new death in Central zone

Sylvan Lake's Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Lakeshore Drive has applied to the town to convert to apartments. Photo from Best Western Plus Chateau Inn Facebook page
Sylvan Lake hotel eyeing apartment conversion to cope with economic downturn

Oil and gas industry struggles and pandemic made hotel unprofitable

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

A business owner renovating one of Lacombe’s historic buildings says it will be important to reinvest in the aging structures to maintain the city’s picturesque core. Black Press file photo
Pedestrian-friendly streets key to downtown Lacombe’s future success: survey

53 per cent want to see walkable and accessible streets

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

(Photo submitted)
Ponoka County pheasant flock without a roost after fire

Flock had already been decimated by coyotes

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Aerial views of housing in Calgary on June, 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calgary sees highest December home sales since 2007 amid 40% buying surge

Sales of homes in Airdrie, Alta., just north of Calgary, were at a record high for December

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks about measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Calgary on Friday, May 29, 2020. Two Alberta cabinet ministers say they’ve been getting an earful from constituents about their colleagues jetting off to tropical locales contrary to public health guidelines — and that they’re right to be angry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Albertans right to be angry over politicians’ vacations: health minister

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, said she understands the anger, but also urged compassion

Most Read