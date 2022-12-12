The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL) is shown.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Pembina signs deal to sell stake in Key Access Pipeline System

Pembina Pipeline Corp. has signed a deal to sell Pembina Gas Infrastructure’s 50 per cent interest in the Key Access Pipeline System to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP for $662.5 million.

Pembina Gas Infrastructure is 60 per cent owned by Pembina and 40 per cent by KKR’s global infrastructure fund.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Commissioner of Competition as well as other closing conditions.

The sale came as Pembina says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $3.5 billion and $3.8 billion in 2023.

Pembina says the midpoint of the guidance reflects about a five per cent increase in adjusted EBITDA contribution from Pembina’s fee-based business.

The company’s 2023 capital investment program is expected to total $730 million.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hockey Canada releases slate of candidates to form new board of directors
Next story
Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

Just Posted

(Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)
Police warn public of ‘emergency scam’

Wolf Creek Public Schools logo
ST Math partnership helping improve outcomes in Wolf Creek Public Schools

(Josh Berson photo)
SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Pop-up banner image