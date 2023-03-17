Edmonton Police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to two city police officers who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were gunned down early Thursday morning after entering an apartment building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

People honouring two slain Edmonton police officers gunned down responding to a call

People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to two city police officers who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were gunned down early Thursday morning after entering an apartment building.

A police source says the shooter was a 16-year-old boy who also shot and wounded his own mother.

He was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Thursday night, landmarks in Edmonton including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium and Walterdale Bridge were lit in blue to honour the two officers.

Flags at the Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments were lowered to half-mast.

Online fundraisers have started for the families of the officers by the Edmonton Police Association and the Alberta Paramedic Association.

Ryan, 30, who has been described as a dedicated community member who loved his job, was married and his wife is expecting their first child.

Jordan, 35, who grew up in Nova Scotia, is being remembered as a kind officer who went above and beyond in his job.

Global News reported that RCMP, the Kentville Police Service and military police paid their respects to Jordan with a memorial procession past his family home in Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe.

“The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau said. “I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you.”

