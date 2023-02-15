a

Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data

StatCan numbers reveal the percentage of permanent residents who become Canadians has plummeted over the past 20 years.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship says Statistics Canada data points to a 40 per cent decline in citizenship uptake since 2001.

The group’s CEO, Daniel Bernhard, calls the drop alarming and says it should serve as a “wake up call” to improving the experience newcomers have in Canada.

In 2021, nearly 45.7 per cent of permanent residents who’d been in Canada for less than 10 years became citizens.

That’s down from 60 per cent in 2016, and 75.1 per cent in 2001.

The StatCan data did not identify reasons for the drop, but Bernhard suggests Canada’s cost of living and job prospects are likely factors.

He says the institute is investigating root causes.

“There are a myriad of issues,” said Bernhard.

“But ultimately, what’s changing is that people have decided that they’re less interested in being ‘Team Canada.’”

Bernhard said the decline affects Canada’s long-term economic and social outlook.

“This is a problem for all of us who care about Canada’s future prosperity and dynamism,” he said. “We need to solve this for the future of our country.”

The federal government has said it wants to boost immigration by adding 1.45 million permanent residents over the next three years, starting with 465,000 in 2023 and increasing to 500,000 in 2025.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta Justice official: ‘never appropriate’ for politicians to reach out to Crowns
Next story
Inquests into Saskatchewan stabbing rampage set for January 2024

Just Posted

Indigenous dancer Patrick Mitsuing preparing to perform at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo from Facebook)
Performing at Super Bowl an experience of a lifetime for central Alberta Indigenous dancer

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

File photo
RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?