Jack Semple closed out afternoon performances on Aug. 20 during the Jazz at the Lake Festival. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Performers fire up Jazz at the Lake stage

The popular musical celebration returns after a two-year hiatus

The 20th anniversary of Jazz at the Lake has proven a hit with audiences.

Fans have been thrilled to see the popular event back in town after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Highlights this year included the ‘Blues, Bop & BBQ’ event on the afternoon of Aug. 20 at Centennial Park, a headliner concert featuring Michael Kaeshammer, the Project Discovery Master Class with the Little Brown Jug Brass Band, Jazz for Kids with Morgan McKee and Friends, the Picnic in the Park and Pubs and Clubs.

Events continue through Sunday as well.

 

Cheryl Fisher and Eric Allison perform during the ‘Blues, Bop & BBQ’ event on Aug. 20 at Centennial Park. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Jack Semple wows the crowd.

The Calgary Jazz Orchestra performs during the ‘Blues, Bop & BBQ’ event at Centennial Park. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Volunteers Cindy Pangborn and Alana Routhier enjoy the music on the afternoon of Aug. 20 during the Jazz at the Lake Festival. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Tim Williams opened the Saturday afternoon performances with a blazing set. Mark Weber/Black Press News Media

The weather proved absolutely ideal for the ‘Blues, Bop & BBQ’ event Saturday afternoon at Centennial Park.

Musical powerhouse Tim Williams proved a definite crowd-pleaser Saturday afternoon. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Jazz at the Lake Festival.

Mayor Megan Hanson took in some of the terrific tunes with son Hayes at Centennial Park on Aug. 20. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Maureen and Don Cooper of Calgary didn’t want to miss out on this year’s Festival. A full slate of events kicked off on Aug. 19 and run through Sunday. Mark Weber/Black Press Media

Cheryl Fisher brought her sophisticated style to the stage Aug. 20 during a solo set. Mark Weber/Black Press Media
