Person connected to Red Deer College tests positive for COVID-19

‘I wish this individual well,’ says president

  • Apr. 6, 2020 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Red Deer College is completing a thorough cleaning of areas visited by a member of the school community who tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, who was not displaying symptoms at the time, visited RDC’s downtown campus on March 13 and the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on March 18.

“Given the size of RDC’s community, this news is unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected,” the college said in a release Monday.

“We have implemented a variety of measures to help keep our campuses as safe as possible with this rapidly changing situation.”

The college notes that Alberta Health Services directly contacts any individual who is considered to have been exposed to the virus.

“On behalf of the entire college community, I wish this individual well and hope they have a speedy recovery and good health in the near future,” said college president Peter Nunoda.

“It’s at times like this that we should all come together, and it is important that we share our compassion and patience for one another.”

