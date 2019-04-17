(Pixabay)

Pet deer kills man and injures wife in rural Australia

Police shot the deer before a paramedic treated the couple

Police say a man has been killed and his wife critically injured when they were attacked by their pet deer on a rural Australian property.

Police Sergeant Paul Pursell says the 46-year-old man entered the stag’s enclosure on Wednesday morning at Moyhu in Victoria state.

Pursell says the wife also entered the enclosure after hearing a commotion and was also attacked.

Police shot the deer before a paramedic treated the couple.

The husband died at the scene and his wife was flown by helicopter to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne where she condition was described as critical.

Pursell says the stag was a cross between a red deer and an elk.

The Associated Press

