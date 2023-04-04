Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a domestic dog has been infected with H5N1 avian flu for the first time in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith via NIH *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Pet dog infected with avian flu but risk to public is low, federal government says

A pet dog has been infected with H5N1 avian flu, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Tuesday.

The dog in Oshawa, Ont., was infected after chewing on a wild goose and developed symptoms and died.

“It is the only case of its kind in Canada,” the agency said in a news release.

A necropsy completed on Monday showed the dog’s respiratory system was affected.

“Based on the current evidence in Canada, the risk to the general public remains low and current scientific evidence suggests that the risk of a human contracting avian influenza from a domestic pet is minor,” the agency said.

There have been large outbreaks of H5N1 flu among birds both globally and within Canada. The CFIA has reported intermittent detections of the virus among some wild mammals, including foxes, mink, raccoons, skunks, seals, dolphins and black bears.

There have been no cases of humans being infected with the virus in Canada. There was one “travel-related” human case reported in early 2014, the Public Health Agency of Canada has previously said.

The CFIA also said cases of avian influenza among humans are rare “and almost always acquired through direct contact with infected birds or exposure to heavily contaminated environments.”

“Nonetheless, (pet) owners are encouraged to take appropriate precautions to protect their pets and themselves,” the agency said.

Pet owners should not allow pets to eat or play with dead wild birds and should not feed pets any raw meat from game birds or poultry,

They should also contact their veterinarian if they have any questions about their pet’s health, the news release said.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Average carbon rebates were higher than average carbon price costs in 2021: report

Just Posted

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Lock down at HJ Cody done as a precautionary measure for student safety

Devin Klumpenhower (left) and Darien Currie (right) have committed to play for the Edmonton Wildcats in the upcoming CJFL season. (photo provided by Jeremy Braitenback)
Two HJ Cody students are joining the Edmonton Wildcats

Four-legged friends roam free with furry friends at the off-leash dog park in Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Smelly situation: Pet parents reminded to clean up after dogs this spring

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Pop-up banner image