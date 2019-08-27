(Unsplash)

Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets association

54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019

The number of pets exposed to cannabis in Canada appears to be on the rise, according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

The association said Tuesday that 54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019, compared to 64 throughout all of 2018.

The figures come from Canadian pet owners and veterinarians seeking help from the Pet Poison Hotline in the United States, the association said. Because Canada does not have its own national pet poison registry, the association believes actual statistics are much higher.

In a letter to Health Canada earlier this year, the association advocated for allowing veterinarians to advise pet owners on how to use cannabis for their pets and for putting “keep out of reach of animals” labelling on cannabis products.

