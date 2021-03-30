A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

Pfizer increases spring vaccine schedule, adds five million doses to June shipments

Dr. Tam says hospitalizations are up 6% in the last week and number of patients in ICU is up 14%

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians just need to hold on “a little longer” as he promises even more vaccine doses will arrive this spring.

Pfizer is going to send five million more vaccine doses to Canada in June than it previously planned, and AstraZeneca will ship 4.4 million doses by the end of June.

That news however comes as concern about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots has pushed all provinces to stop using it for people under age 55 pending further analysis.

Trudeau says while the end of the pandemic is nearing, and vaccines are going to start flowing faster, variants are adding to the risk and Canadians cannot yet throw caution aside.

COVID-19 is spreading faster in many parts of the country, driven by variants of the virus that are not only more contagious but are making people sicker.

Dr. Theresa Tam says hospitalizations are up six per cent in the last week and the number of patients needing critical care is up 14 per cent.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive from U.S. today
Next story
Details on revamped draft K-6 school curriculumn were unveiled March 29th

Just Posted

Alberta hit a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 7.1 per cent Tuesday and is nearly 8,000 active cases of the virus. (Photo by NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta adds 576 additional COVID-19 cases, 332 new variant cases

Red Deer dips under 200 active COVID-19 cases

file photo
Details on revamped draft K-6 school curriculumn were unveiled March 29th

Four key learning themes include literacy, numeracy, citizenship and practical skills

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it’s possible the province may need to put additional restrictions in place. (File photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Province to determine if new COVID-19 restrictions necessary in weeks ahead: Hinshaw

Alberta’s central zone has 719 active cases

Black Press file photo
Wind warnings in effect across central Alberta

Strong winds gusting between 90 km/h and 100 km/h expected to continue today.

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 644 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Central zone has 700 active cases

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

Passengers make their way through Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, December 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Passengers make their way through Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, December 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Alberta RCMP work with Edmonton International Airport to target human trafficking

‘Human trafficking is happening in Alberta and it’s coming through our airports’

A 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halted traffic on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Prairie Sprinter/Twitter)
VIDEO: 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta

Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot Joel Wilson walks past the crash site of one of his team's plane in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. One person has died and another is badly injured after a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

The Brainard memorial near Scapa. An inscription on the stone reads, ‘In the winter of 1907, Lee Brainard and his son Albert Day Brainard and his hired hand Hampson White were moving 450 head of cattle and 100 horses to the Hunt ranch when they were caught in a winter blizzard. Alberta, Hampson and most of the cattle and some of the horses perished in the storm at this approximate site.’ (Mark Weber/Stettler Independent)
Remembering a local story of profound loss and amazing survival

A memorial near Scapa pays poignant tribute to a 1907 tragedy

Characters from the children’s movie “Bigfoot Family” are shown in this handout photo. The Belgian director of the movie wants to thank the Alberta government’s energy war room for starting a “ludicrous” controversy that increased the number of streams of the film. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ben Stassen *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘It’s silly:’ Director of Bigfoot movie thanks Alberta energy centre for controversy

The movie follows a character named Adam and his Bigfoot dad as they take on an evil oil tycoon from Texas

Most Read