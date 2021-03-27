A view of the National Microbiology Laboratory is seen in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 19, 2009. The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada is refusing to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s highest security laboratory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A view of the National Microbiology Laboratory is seen in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 19, 2009. The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada is refusing to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s highest security laboratory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

PHAC head says Privacy Act prevents explanation for firing of two scientists

Pair were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory over what was described as a possible policy breach

In defiance of a House of Commons committee, the president of the Public Health Agency of Canada still won’t explain why two government scientists were fired 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s highest-security laboratory.

Iain Stewart had been given a deadline of Friday to provide an explanation to members of the special committee on Canada-China relations for why PHAC terminated the employment of Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, in January.

Instead, he sent the MPs a letter saying that the Privacy Act does not allow him to share “employment or labour-relations matters concerning public servants.”

Questions about an RCMP investigation into the two Canadian government scientists should be directed to the Mounties, Stewart added.

The pair were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in July 2019 over what was described at the time as a possible policy breach and administrative matter.

In his letter Friday, Stewart linked their departure to a “number of review processes” initiated by PHAC in 2018, “relating to possible breaches of security protocols at the NML.”

The Winnipeg lab is Canada’s highest-security laboratory, designed to deal safely with deadly contagious germs such as Ebola.

PHAC has previously said the pair’s escorted exit had nothing to do with the fact that four months earlier, Qiu had been responsible for a shipment of Ebola and Henipah viruses to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In his letter, Stewart said the pair “have had no access to PHAC facilities, infrastructure or assets” since July 2019.

Their employment was officially terminated last Jan. 20, and ever since, PHAC has steadfastly refused to reveal why. Stewart cited the Privacy Act in his letter to MPs.

“The Privacy Act does not expressly contemplate the provision of personal information to parliamentarians about employment or labour relations matters concerning public servants,” he wrote.

However, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said opposition members of the committee have no intention of letting the matter go.

Together with Bloc Quebecois MP Stephane Bergeron, they have forced an emergency committee meeting to be held next week.

At that meeting, Genuis said he will introduce a motion to compel PHAC to hand over to the committee all documents related to the two scientists, without any redactions. The motion will call for the parliamentary law clerk to vet the documents to determine what, if anything, needs to be blacked out for security or privacy reasons.

“We’re certainly not going to let this go,” Genuis said in an interview.

“Clearly, there’s something more here … We’ve clearly got a problem here and we’re going to follow it up in a pointed way.”

At a testy committee meeting earlier this week, Stewart said he would explore the option of providing an explanation to committee members in confidence. His letter Friday did not mention that option or why it has evidently been ruled out.

Genuis said witnesses can’t simply ignore orders to provide information to Commons committees, which he argued “bear certain features in common with a court … there is a requirement to respect motions.”

“Parliamentary committees aren’t just a group of people getting together to talk about a topic. They have particular powers as a function of the fact that we’re a democracy and our institutions should be subject to democratic oversight.”

The governing Liberals have been using procedural tactics to block opposition demands for more ministerial aides and civil servants to testify at committees examining the WE Charity affair and allegations of sexual misconduct in the senior ranks of the military.

On Thursday, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez accused opposition parties of an “abuse of power” and declared that aides will be instructed not to appear at committees in future, on the principle that it’s cabinet ministers, not their staffers, who should be held accountable.

However, in the case of the PHAC president, Liberal committee members went along earlier this week with a motion ordering Stewart to explain the firing of the two scientists by mid-afternoon Friday. That motion, introduced by Genuis, passed unanimously.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s schools draw fewer international students due to pandemic travel rules
Next story
Judge rejects fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s appeal of decision that denied him bail

Just Posted

The City of Red Deer sits at 249 active cases of the virus, after hitting a peak of 565 active cases on Feb. 22. (Black Press file image)
668 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Saturday

Central zone has 670 active cases

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
More restrictions could be on the way for Alberta: Red Deer up to 178 active cases

Province hoping to avoid additional COVID-19 measures

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his mask during an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta health minister says regrets dismissing bitterness of year-long doctor fight

Shandro made the comments to doctors this week in a letter obtained by The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that variants of concern make up close to 21 per cent of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer jumps to 172 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta has 6,835 active cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake Gulls coach Jason Chatwood (left) along with GM and President of Baseball Operations Aqil Samuel (right) have had to pivot to playing with only Canadian players in the 2021 WCBL season. (File photo by Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Gulls go all Canadian in 2021

COVID-19 forces changes to WCBL schedule and rosters

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy the carbon tax doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta considering its options after Supreme Court ruling on carbon tax: Kenney

Kenney said his government will now consider its options

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
Alberta doctor creates ‘safe space’ for Indigenous patients to report racism in health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

Allen Kraft, seen here with son Jeffery, wants a life sentence for the man who admitted killing him. Black Press file photo
Lacombe man expected to seek to withdraw manslaughter guilty plea

Tyler Campbell reconsidering guilty plea after judge rejected seven-year prison sentence

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

FILE – Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after the couple were found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Appeal Court says sentence of parents in toddler’s death had no error in law

A forensic pathologist testified the boy was malnourished and died from a staph infection

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Wolf Creek Public Schools
Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

Teacher spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program

From left, Daniel, Liam and Noah Moran raise glasses of sparking raspberry juice to celebrate the founding of their charitable enterprise, the Caring Cookie Company. It will raise money for Safe Harbour programs. (Contributed photo)
Young central Alberta brothers baking to help homeless people in Red Deer

Daniel, Noah and Liam Moran have started The Caring Cookie Company charity

Most Read