A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has received a report of an adverse event involving blood clots after someone in Canada received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

This is the first such reported case in Canada.

The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home.

The vaccine was the one produced at the Serum Institute of India, known as Covishield.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines