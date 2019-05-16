Philippines recalling ambassador and consuls in Canada over trash shipments

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

(The Canadian Press)

The Philippines is recalling its ambassador and consuls in Canada over Ottawa’s failure to comply with a deadline to take back truckloads of garbage that Filipino officials say were illegally shipped to the Philippines years ago, officials said Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippines “shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada until its garbage is ship bound there.” The drastic move is the latest strain in Philippine relations with Canada under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada and dump some at its embassy in Manila if Canadian officials don’t take back the waste. Officials later set a May 15 deadline for Canada to comply.

Locsin said in his tweet that letters for the recall of the Philippine ambassador and consuls in Canada have been sent and that they were expected back in Manila after about a day.

“That recall shows that we are very serious in asking them to get back their garbage otherwise we’re gonna sever relations with them,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo told a regular news conference.

At least 103 containers of household trash, including plastic bottles and bags, newspapers and diapers, were shipped in batches from Canada to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014. Most of the shipping containers remain in two ports in Manila and northern Subic freeport, sparking protests from environmental activists. Philippine officials say they were falsely declared by a private firm as recyclable plastic scraps and have asked Canada to take back the garbage.

Duterte raised the garbage issue in a speech last month while officials from both countries were already discussing a resolution to the issue. The volatile president said he was ready to “declare war against” Canada over the issue.

“I want a boat prepared. I’ll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail to Canada and pour their garbage there,” Duterte said, adding he would ask Canadian officials to “prepare a grand reception.”

“Celebrate because your garbage is coming home,” he said. “Eat it if you want to.”

The Canadian government said through its embassy in Manila after Duterte’s provocative remarks that it “is strongly committed to collaborating with the government of the Philippines to resolve this issue.” It said it was aware of a Philippine court ruling that ordered a private importer to ship the waste back to Canada.

READ MORE: Canada will bear cost of repatriating trash-filled containers from the Philippines

A group of officials from both sides “is examining the full spectrum of issues related to the removal of the waste with a view to a timely resolution,” the embassy said in a statement.

A Manila court ordered the private importers in 2016 to ship the waste back to Canada. Of 103 shipping containers that entered the Philippines, the waste from 34 has been disposed of locally.

Philippine Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrerro has said ” bureaucratic red tape” in Canada slowed the return of the rest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2017 that regulations preventing the return of the garbage had been resolved.

Last year, Duterte ordered the cancellation of a multimillion-dollar agreement to buy 16 helicopters from Canada after its government decided to review the deal due to concerns the Philippine military might use the aircraft in counterinsurgency assaults.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada identifies climate change as important economic weak spot

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Sylvan Lake’s first home show a success

The Sylvan Lake Home and Lifestyle Show was held in the curling rink on May 11

VIDEO: Vets lobby to expand medical cannabis laws to include dogs, cats

The law does not allow veterinarians to prescribe pot for pets

Philippines recalling ambassador and consuls in Canada over trash shipments

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Creepy-crawlies and octo-lollies: Calgary Stampede offers unusual midway foods

Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

RCMP seize 4,500 magic mushroom doses near Canmore

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services score significant drug seizures in Banff and Jasper

Canadian drug makers hit with $1.1B suit for pushing opioids despite risks

The suit alleges the companies deceptively promoted addictive opioids despite knowing the dangers

Recount confirms United Conservatives won in tight Calgary election race

The NDP contender, Parmeet Singh Boparai, has asked for a judicial recount because of slim margin

B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash

The floatplanes were carrying cruise ship tourists when they collided Monday

Most Read