Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott is defending the use of Indigenous healing lodges while a debate ensues over the transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to such a facility.

Philpott says the facilities are places “proven to provide restorative justice” for Indigenous offenders and provide the necessary security.

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father in expressing outrage over a Correctional Service Canada decision to move Terri-Lynne McClintic to a facility focused on healing for incarcerated Aboriginal women.

He pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse the decision, saying McClintic was guilty of “horrific crimes.”

Trudeau said McClintic’s security status hasn’t changed since 2014 and that officials make independent decisions.

Correctional Service Canada is declining to discuss details of its decision for privacy reasons, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had asked for a review of the case.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

Sea Cadets march through the Town of Rocky Mountain House

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23

Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Ponoka RCMP pursued and located the woman in a tree after several other incidents

Red Deer indie band Young Howler releases new EP

Young Howler performed at their release party at Incline Industries in Sylvan Lake on Fri., Sept 21.

Sylvan Lake recognized for recycling excellence

The Waste Transfer Site received an Award of Excellence from Alberta Recycling Management Authority

The Co-operators announced as NexSource Centre sponsor

The Co-operators have been announced as sponsors for the away bench in Arena 2

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Most Read