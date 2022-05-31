PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake townhouse complex

A fire erupted at Hawthorn Place neighbourhood just after noon on May 31.

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services had the fire under control by around 1 p.m. Four units of the newly built townhouses seemed affected.

