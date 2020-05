The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

The Snowbirds flew over Red Deer Saturday morning. Contributed photo by SHANE REESE

The Snowbirds flew over the City of Red Deer Saturday morning.

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour saluting Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Saturday, the team left Edmonton at around 9:30 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Rocky Mountain House one hour later.



