PHOTOS: Busy weekend in Bashaw for Hometown Days

(Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) Cindy Hunter from the Bashaw Municipal Library bikes in the parade dressed as the Cat in the Hat. (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) CC Welding and Tire had the cutest helpers in coveralls and welding beanies. (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) Jason Clark performed a trio of songs split between guitar and piano to earn himself second place in Bashaw’s Got Talent. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Kaylee Wilkie performed a trio of songs, winning her the Bashaw’s Got Talent contest. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Robing King, Lori Miller, and Lauren Gust judged the annual talent contest. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Cyal Baugh performed a trio of songs on the accordion to open the talent show. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Robin King introduces the first of the competitors in Bashaw’s Got Talent. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) For supper at the Beer and Barbecue event, people had the choice of hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, a couple of different salads, a beverage and an ice cream treat. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) The Bashaw Chamber of Commerce Beers and Barbecue held beside the Bakedery was well attended. (Kevin Sabo/ Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) (Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star)

Another Bashaw Hometown Days is in the books.

Taking place Aug. 25 and 26, there was much to see and do in the community!

Things kicked off at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25; a farmers market was set up in the gazebo and surrounding green space behind the Bashaw Arena which had around a dozen vendors showcasing their wares.

On Main Street, the Bashaw Chamber hosted a “Beer and Barbecue” event in the green space beside the Bakedery. A stage was set up and there was some life music performed as the evening progressed; the barbecue supper included burgers or hot dogs, baked beans, a couple of different salads, beverages, and an ice cream treat.

“This is awesome,” said Town of Bashaw Councillor Kyle McIntosh, in regard to the number of people in attendance.

A few other vendors were also on-site in the park, offering a variety of things ranging from ice cream cones to alcohol.

The barbecue in the park ran until 7 p.m.; starting at the same time, entertainment by way of music provided by DJ Dance Celebration got under way at the Bashaw Community Hall.

Shortly before 8 p.m., after around 60 people had crowded into the community hall, Robin King, one of the volunteers helping organize the event, took to the area in front of the stage and welcomed everyone to the 2023 edition of Bashaw’s Got Talent.

For the 2023 edition of the talent show, competitors were competing for their chance to open for both Red Mile High Band on Aug. 26 and for the Prairie States when they are in town for the Light Up the Dixy event on Sept. 23.

Not to be left out, second and third place in the talent show would also each get the opportunity to perform on Aug. 26, albeit for less time than the winner.

As only three performers registered for the 2023 event, each was given the opportunity to perform three songs.

The first performer was Cyal Baugh, a “self-taught” accordion player. For his performances, Baugh played a pair of classical pieces and an original work.

The Second performer of the evening was Kaylee Wilkie. Wilkie sang a trio of contemporary songs by artists Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi and Carrie Underwood.

Finally, Jason Clark, a relatively new addition to Bashaw took to the stage. A proverbial “triple-threat,” Clark started off singing and on the piano for his first song before shifting to the guitar accompaniment for the second two. Clark finished his set with an original song he wrote for the occasion titled “Hometown Days.”

After about 10-15 minutes worth of deliberation by judges Robin King, Lori Miller and Lauren Gust, Wilkie was named the winner, with Clark coming in second and Baugh third.

Once the competition concluded, the DJ music started up again until the fireworks started around 10:30 p.m. across from the arena.

Things kicked off bright and early again on Aug. 26; the Bashaw Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. which gave people plenty of time to eat and then find a chunk of sidewalk for the Hometown Days parade at 11 a.m.

Unfortunately, due to low registrations, the three-on-three basketball tournament scheduled to start at 9 a.m. was cancelled.

Following the parade, people had several options for lunch: Bashaw Meats hosted a lunch barbecue, the Community Church hosted a corn roast, and hot dogs, popcorn and pop were available at the Majestic Theatre.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Bashaw Hometown Days parade a crowd-pleaser

Starting at 1 p.m., the Main Street Festival kicked off. The festival included a wide variety of family activities including face painting, bounce houses, glitter tattoos, a petting zoo, a show and shine and a variety of other activities.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Plenty to do and see at Bashaw Hometown Days street festival

Back at the Majestic Theatre, an art presentation and flea market started at the same time and ran through the afternoon.

At 6 p.m., it was time to rumble with the Bashaw Summer Slam, a wrestling event taking place in the Bashaw Arena.

Later, at 8:30 p.m., the three entertainers from Bashaw’s Got Talent took to the stage with Baugh getting 10 minutes, Clark getting 20, and Wilkie getting a 30-minute set before the main event of the evening: “Live and Loud and Rock and Roll” by the Red Mile High Band.

News