The Sylvan Lake fire department responded to a chimney fire March 12 just before midnight in Fenwood Close. Responders fed a hose down the chimney to douse the fire apparently caused by a buildup of creosote. The responders were assisted by a lighting unit attached to the fire truck ladder extending from the road to the back of the house where the chimney was located.

Responders on the the roof feeding a hose down the chimney to douse the fire apparently caused by a buildup of creosote. Photos courtesy of Mike Smith.