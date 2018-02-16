PHOTOS: CP Rail train derailment near Ellerslie Road

A train derailed on the south end of Edmonton closes streets

Several grain cars left the CP Rail tracks near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road in the early afternoon Feb. 16, spilling some of their contents. It was reported no hazardous materials were spilled. Image: Twitter - Edmonton Police Service Southeast Division Several grain cars left the CP Rail tracks near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road in the early afternoon Feb. 16, spilling some of their contents. It was reported no hazardous materials were spilled. Image: Twitter - Edmonton Police Service Southeast Division

A CP Rail train derailed on the south end of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews along with CP Rail police attended the seen in the mid-afternoon, at about 2:30 p.m., at Ellerslie Road and 101 Street.

At the time of the incident it wasn’t known if there were any injuries, however, the road in both directions was closed to traffic.

Fire crews also attended the scene.

Train derailment at Ellerslie Rd and 101 St. Road closed from 101 st to parsons road in both directions pic.twitter.com/8bPPE0REOB — Sgt.Maze (@_SgtMaze) February 16, 2018

At about 4:30 p.m. crews on Highway 2 witnessed several CP Rail police vehicles heading to Edmonton.