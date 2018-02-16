PHOTOS: CP Rail train derailment near Ellerslie Road

A CP Rail train derailed on the south end of Edmonton Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews along with CP Rail police attended the seen in the mid-afternoon, at about 2:30 p.m., at Ellerslie Road and 101 Street.
At the time of the incident it wasn’t known if there were any injuries, however, the road in both directions was closed to traffic.
Fire crews also attended the scene.
Train derailment at Ellerslie Rd and 101 St. Road closed from 101 st to parsons road in both directions pic.twitter.com/8bPPE0REOB
— Sgt.Maze (@_SgtMaze) February 16, 2018
At about 4:30 p.m. crews on Highway 2 witnessed several CP Rail police vehicles heading to Edmonton.