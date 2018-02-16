Several grain cars left the CP Rail tracks near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road in the early afternoon Feb. 16, spilling some of their contents. It was reported no hazardous materials were spilled. Image: Twitter - Edmonton Police Service Southeast Division Several grain cars left the CP Rail tracks near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road in the early afternoon Feb. 16, spilling some of their contents. It was reported no hazardous materials were spilled. Image: Twitter - Edmonton Police Service Southeast Division

PHOTOS: CP Rail train derailment near Ellerslie Road

A train derailed on the south end of Edmonton closes streets

A CP Rail train derailed on the south end of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews along with CP Rail police attended the seen in the mid-afternoon, at about 2:30 p.m., at Ellerslie Road and 101 Street.

At the time of the incident it wasn’t known if there were any injuries, however, the road in both directions was closed to traffic.

Fire crews also attended the scene.

At about 4:30 p.m. crews on Highway 2 witnessed several CP Rail police vehicles heading to Edmonton.

